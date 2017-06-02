Noel Whelan: Conservatives underestimated Corbyn and Labour
Labour Party manifesto was more centrist, more costed and more popular
The Conservatives have depicted Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as odd and dysfunctional. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
This time next week Britain goes to the polls in its second general election in two years and anyone who claims they know be the outcome is lying. It all looked more predictable when Theresa May called the election six weeks ago. Now things appear a lot less clear.