Newton Emerson: Dublin parties can resurrect Stormont
Sinn Féin’s desire to enter a coalition in the South gives FF and FG leverage over the party
Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams. ‘Sinn Féin is so focused on getting into office in Dublin that the party may even retire its leader at Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s behest.’ Photograph: Stephen Hamilton/Press Eye
It is within the gift of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to restore power-sharing at Stormont. All they have to do is tell Sinn Féin it is not an acceptable coalition partner in the South while it is blocking coalition government in the North.