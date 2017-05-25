Newton Emerson: Corbyn’s view of North stuck in a time warp
Notion of NI as former British colony was laid to rest with the Belfast Agreement
UK Labour Party leader: Anti-imperialist, anti-racist analysis is the bedrock of the British far-left’s worldview. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty
The UK media spent last weekend discussing Jeremy Corbyn’s attitude towards the Northern Ireland peace process. The Labour leader made a number of contested claims about his role. However, it was a statement from his close colleague Diane Abbott, dug up from an article in 1984, that best revealed his circle’s philosophy at the time.