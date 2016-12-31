Year in review

Sir, – Your 2016 review supplements reaffirm, as this year exits, why I feel like a character in a Martyn Turner cartoon. Standing at the cliff’s edge in the teeth of a still-rising storm, below me are the jagged rocks, some hidden from my view, of Brexit, and beneath is the frothing, tempestuous “Sea of Trump’”, the depth of which is unknown but which I’m trying to gauge with more than a little trepidation.

Cartoon or reality? I suspect that the answer will be central to your 2017 review supplements. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.