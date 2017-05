Sir, – Just a little correction to Lydia Gillen’s letter (May 1st). The proposed new maternity hospital is not in Mount Merrion. It is on Merrion Road, a few miles away.

How do I know? Well, 50 years ago I was to be married in the church in Mount Merrion, but unfortunately the wedding car brought my bride to Merrion church. Consternation. The wedding was delayed for half an hour. But we all lived happily ever after. – Yours, etc,

FRANK KILFEATHER,

Delgany,

Co Wicklow.