World Human Rights Day

Sir, – Arising from the horror and evil of fascist governmental racial policies in Europe, 1933-45, in which as a consequence millions of our fellow Europeans were murdered, the United Nations’ Universal Declaration on Human Rights was signed on December 10th, 1948. Given the propensity of man to frequently act without restraint, it appears to me that two inscriptions carved in stone at the National Archives building in Washington DC are worth recalling, “What is past is prologue”, and perhaps more significantly, “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty”.

– Yours, etc,

KLAUS UNGER

Killiney, Co Dublin.