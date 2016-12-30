Working with Noël Browne

Sir, – Michael O’Regan’s tribute to Dr Noël Browne highlights his prickly relations with other politicians (“The furthest thing from a career politician”, December 26th).

Interactions with many doctors were no less easy.

I was his psychiatric registrar when he moved to St Loman’s in the 1970s. His first action was to organise a day at the races for the inpatients, resulting in several medical colleagues needing sedation.

In group therapy, he was asked how he could be a socialist when he zipped round town in a red Italian sports car.

“But, you see, I want everyone to have one” was his disarming reply.

The patients loved him. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.