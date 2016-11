Sir, – Work experience during transition year should be an opportunity to view up close the the daily reality of a career that you have an interest in pursuing. My daughter’s delight at being offered work experience in a creative arts centre soon evaporated when a form she was asked to sign stated that the majority of her time would be spent cleaning. Please don’t take advantage of our children! Yours, etc,

LEE McSWEENEY,

Dublin 6.