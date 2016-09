Sir, – Further to the account of the success of the Wild Atlantic Way in attracting tourism, (“How tourism is faring in Donegal, Mayo and Sligo”, Business, September 28th), I was reminded of the response of the woman running a village pub in the west when asked if she had wifi. “We have Guinness, Heineken and Smithwicks on tap, everything else is in pint or glass bottles,” she replied, without hesitation.– Yours, etc,

CORMAC MEEHAN,

Bundoran, Co Donegal.