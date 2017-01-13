Winter health crisis

Sir, – Kathy Sheridan (“Trolley crisis has to be kept in perspective”, Opinion & Analysis, January 11th) quotes a senior official wondering how the annual emergency department crisis never hits on December 28th, 29th, 30th or Christmas Eve.

A friend took seriously ill on December 23rd and was rushed to the emergency department of a major Dublin hospital, where only one other patient was being treated that afternoon. She was then promptly admitted to a ward and was well cared for.

Perhaps the solution to this well-publicised problem is to extend the Christmas holidays? – Yours, etc,

NOEL GILMORE,

Dundrum,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Kathy Sheridan has to be praised for giving a balanced viewpoint in relation to our annual rant on the health service. Yes, we have issues with the health service. Yes, it is sad that anybody should have to stay on a trolley in any of our hospitals. But balance and perspective are needed. Kathy Sheridan has provided this, and indeed her nominated watchword, “perspective”, might be applied to many of our nation’s annual rants. – Yours, etc,

C McNAMARA,

Templeogue,

Dublin 16.