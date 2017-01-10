Winter health crisis

Sir, – The latest public debate on the trolley crisis is depressingly familiar with the loudest voices advocating the easiest solution: more beds.

Since patients in beds are queuing between various stages in their treatment and eventual discharge, investing in beds simply makes more space in the queue. This deals with the symptom of the problem (patients waiting) rather than the root causes (multiple and complex delays and bottlenecks in service provision).

More importantly, investing resources in the symptom diverts from the root causes and makes the patient worse off.

Let’s not give too much weight to the populist voices. Instead be honest about the real barriers to addressing root causes and what’s required – from all stakeholders – to remove them. – Yours, etc,

IAN SIMINGTON,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.