Wild applause and standing ovations

Sir, – Further to recent letters about standing ovations, I recently performed my one-man show, New Bliss, to a full house in the John Field Room at the National Concert Hall (NCH).

After costs that included crew fees, director’s fee, equipment hire, NCH box office percentage, a PR company and VAT, I was left with less than €100. That was my fee for months of writing verses and composing music, learning my lines and solo performance for 80 minutes.

My heartfelt thanks to the audience who gave me an instant, unanimous standing ovation.

They enabled the smile on my face the following morning. – Yours, etc,

KEITH DONALD,

Rockbrook,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Many of us will remember the 1,234-strong National Concert Hall audience on its feet following the RTÉ Concert Orchestra’s performance of Handel’s Messiah early in the new year. We can’t all be wrong. – Yours, etc,

RODNEY SENIOR,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.