Why make Revenue settlements public?

Sir, – It is high time that the Revenue Commissioners stopped periodically publishing lists of named tax defaulters along with details of the settlement sums involved, and that the media stopped reporting on it (Business,December 7th).

Rather than being a source of public opprobrium and personal shame, appearing on such a list is, in reality, a badge of honour. What better way of letting everyone know how much you made than getting your name in the paper merely for “settling” for hundreds of thousands or even millions of euros.

Never has so much been owed by so few to so many perhaps. However the few could not care less. This is Ireland.

– Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.