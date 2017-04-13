Why is first communion so popular?

Sir, –Peter McGuire (Education, April 11th) asks why first communion is so popular if religion is on the wane in our schools. The simple answer is: it is fun.

The pre-Christian faiths that gave us the spring fertility festival of eggs and rabbits, or the midwinter feast to celebrate the return of the sun, are all but gone, however, we still enjoy the fun of them with alternative names of Easter and Christmas.

Fun is fun whatever badge is now on it. To take this an endorsement of the present badge does not follow. – Yours, etc,

DAVID DOYLE,

Goatstown, Dublin 14.