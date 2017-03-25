Why bother booking train seats?

Sir, – Laura O’Mara’s letter (March 23rd) reminds me of a journey I took from Dublin to Cork on December 4th last. I arrived at Heuston Station feeling confident that I had a booked seat on the train. How stupid was that! Not only did I not have a seat but there was no carriage where my seat was booked! The booking fee for the train seat was returned but there was no explanation as to why there was no carriage. Progress or what? – Yours , etc,

JOAN ROBERTS,

Nohoval,

Co Cork.