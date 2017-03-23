Why bother booking train seats?

Sir, – Could somebody explain the point of booking seats on mainline trains?

I travelled with four friends from Dublin to Galway on Monday. We (foolishly) booked our seats at an additional cost of €10 each! When we arrived at our assigned seats, they were already occupied. When the occupants were asked, very politely, to move, a rather frosty, unpleasant exchange took place. I understood our names would be on the board above the seats. This was not the case.

My advice to train travellers thinking of paying money to book seats is: don’t bother! – Yours, etc,

LAURA O’MARA,

Stillorgan, Co Dublin.