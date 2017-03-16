Why a Celtic union could counter Brexit

Sir, – In a united Ireland, unionists would be sucked against their will into an entity which they fear (with good reason) would sideline their interests.

Instead, how about a broader tri-national Celtic union, involving Northern Ireland, the Republic, and Scotland?

Scotland is to vote again on whether to leave the UK.

If this happens, an alternative union based on geographic, cultural and geo-political shared interests would allow the three nations to work together in Europe and internationally to support each other’s interests.

Ulster Scots would remain part of the same nation as their historical motherland, while the influence of Edinburgh would counterbalance the influence of Dublin to ensure Northern Ireland is a swing vote rather than the small tail on a larger dog, as it always has been up to now.

An idea worthy of consideration perhaps? – Yours, etc,

JOHN THOMPSON,

Phibsboro,

Dublin 7.