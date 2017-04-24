Who pushed towards peace?

Sir, – I wish to dispute an assertion made by Enda Fanning in his letter of April 19th. In his letter, Mr Fanning, a Sinn Féin councillor, seems to take exception to Eamon McCann’s notion that the “people pushed the Provos toward peace” (“Anger still seethes on the streets of Derry”, News Agenda, April 18th).

I would like to remind Mr Fanning that during the Troubles, Sinn Féin never enjoyed major electoral success on either of the Border.

Improvements at the ballot box only occurred in the years following Sinn Féin’s commitment to use exclusively peaceful and democratic means.

This is solid proof that the people did in fact push the Provos toward peace. – Yours, etc,

Cllr TED LEDDY,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.