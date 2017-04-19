Who owns the National Maternity Hospital?

Sir, – What is wrong with us? Our Government is giving control of the State-funded National Maternity Hospital to the Sisters of Charity religious order. What is wrong with us as a nation where this can be allowed to happen?

It oversaw child abuse in industrial schools and has withheld more than half the compensation they offered to pay, which itself would only amount to €5 million out of a €1.5 billion cost. It has refused to pay any compensation for the Magdalene laundries, from which it directly profited. And this announcement comes during a sensitive examination of our country’s attitude to reproductive rights. What nation could tolerate something so appalling? – Yours, etc,

JONATHAN VICTORY,

Sandyford, Dublin 16.

Sir, – I am deeply shocked to read that a religious order linked to the abuse scandals is to be the “sole owner” of our new maternity hospital. Have we learned nothing from the recent past?

Unless that hospital is in public ownership, I do not want a single cent of my taxes to be spent on it! – Yours, etc,

HARRY McCAULEY,

Maynooth, Co Kildare.