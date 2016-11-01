Who judges the judges?

A chara, – Noel Whelan’s criticism of Independents 4 Change TD Clare Daly’s judicial comments in the Dáil (Opinion, October 28th) lacks merit due to the lack of a proper procedure to redress alleged abuse of judicial process.

The lack of such a mechanism has been attested to many times – and by none other than the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Mrs Susan Denham.

Mr Whelan’s assertion that citizens can appeal to a higher or different court or seek judicial review is an academic point for most citizens who do not have the financial resources to undertake such courses of action.

Ms Daly made other valid points in her Dáil contribution last week on the matter in her support for a Bill introducing the long-awaited Judicial Council.

It is to be hoped that those entrusted with extensive powers in the judicial arena of our Republic will be subject, like other citizens, to independent and effective oversight in the performance of their duties.

– Is mise,

JOHN SULLIVAN

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.