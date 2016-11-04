Who is running the OCI?

Sir, – I note that the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) has confirmed that the Grant Thornton review [into the mishandling of the Rio Olympics ticket arrangements] will not now be completed until after criminal proceedings against Pat Hickey are completed in Brazil. (News, November 3rd)

Why? Because Mr Hickey threatened to apply for a court injunction preventing the completion of the review.

The OCI “decided not to incur the very significant additional cost of defending any such legal proceedings”.

Nonsense. Let Mr Hickey go to court and give his reasons to to stop the review. The judge can make an ex parte order which can be reviewed later by the OCI. Is this legal threat from Mr Hickey his way of showing he still controls the OCI from Brazil? – Yours, etc,

DAMIEN CARROLL

Kingswood,

Dublin 24.