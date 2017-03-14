Which shamrock bowl should we give to Donald Trump?

Sir, – I enjoyed reading Stephen Collins’s article (Home News, March 11th) on the history of Irish taoisigh visiting the White House to mark St Patrick’s Day.

I decided to search this newspaper’s archive and discovered that John A Costello presented Dwight D Eisenhower with a silver bowl of shamrock in March 1956.

Given all that we know of the current president’s taste for the finer things in life, it seems entirely appropriate that this year a golden bowl of shamrock should be presented to Donald J Trump. – Yours, etc,

FRANK BOUCHIER-

HAYES,

Newcastle West,

Co Limerick.