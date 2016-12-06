Where is girl power on the Late Late Toy Show?

Sir, – I love the Late Late Toy Show. I’ve been watching it since I was a small child nearly 35 years ago. And I congratulate the show on its diversity, but what kind of message is RTÉ trying to send to the little girls of Ireland?

On the Toy Show this year we saw a boy who likes Harry Potter movies get priceless books; little boys interested in golf and rugby met their sporting heroes, got autographed jerseys, tickets to world tournaments and video games, and then a little girl who wants to be an architect got a notebook and some pencils.

I understand it’s a light entertainment show but what kind of an example is this to my six- year-old niece?

