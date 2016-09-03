Where have all the butterflies gone?

Sir, – Having been lucky enough to spend most sunny days in our garden, I have to say that butterflies and bees are very few and far between.

Twenty years ago, when we moved to the cottage, which backs on to a small wood, there were lots of butterflies, and the heather in our garden hummed loudly!

On our long walks, we would enjoy the sight of painted lady, common blue, peacock and lots of other species of butterfly, but sadly there are very few to be seen now. – Yours, etc,

JEAN REYNOLDS,

Ballyshannon,

Co Donegal.