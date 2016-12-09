Where are the books in Irish?

Sir, – I read last week, as I always do, your wonderful Saturday Weekend Review of arts and culture and I particularly enjoyed your round-up of books of the year (“Our favourite books of 2016”, December 3rd) chosen by eminent authors.

As I read however, I began to notice that there was one glaring omission.

Not one book in the Irish language was mentioned, nor was one author who mainly writes in Irish invited to give his or her opinion.This struck me as strange since your paper prides itself on being inclusive.

We live in a country that has two parallel literary traditions and I would have thought that your tradition of championing minorities, particularly one with such a vibrant and vital literary presence, should at least have been given a token nod.

– Yours, etc,

MARY FITZGERALD

Balgriffin,

Dublin 13.