When Enda Kenny met Donald Trump

A chara, – Congratulations to Taoiseach Enda Kenny for giving a masterclass in paddywhackery and kowtowing when he visited Donald Trump in the White House. – Yours, etc,

DEREK HENRY CARR,

Dublin 2.

Sir, – The Taoiseach gave a masterclass in realpolitik during his visit to the Capitol Hill and the White House. By contrast, Brendan Howlin’s self-serving attack on the Taoiseach on the Morning Ireland programme was reminiscent of the Skibbereen Eagle’s warning to the Tsar, and just as ineffective (“Howlin says he will not attend events if Trump visits Ireland”, Home News, March 17th). – Yours, etc,

FRANK RUSSELL,

Ballyvaughan,

Co Clare.

Sir, – Might it be too much to hope that our Taoiseach, in speaking to Donald Trump, asked him to support undocumented Mexicans as well as the illegal Irish? Or would that be “reverse racism”?

Should we Irish focus on “making America great”? Or should we focus on finding our backbone – in facing up to the scandals and destructive effects of the “blind eye” through which we facilitated, and continue to facilitate, double standards in our social institutions? This was well outlined in The Irish Times by Diarmaid Ferriter (Opinion March 11th), and Fintan O’Toole (Opinion, March 14th). – Yours, etc,

INGRID MASTERSON,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – Would a bowl of narcissi have been more appropriate? – Yours, etc,

PATRICK WARD,

Kilkenny.

Sir, – Regarding the comment last year made by Enda Kenny in the Dáil, referring to Donald Trump’s rhetoric as “racist and dangerous”, I’m bewildered at the position that Kenny seems to have now adopted to defend himself.

If one can make a racist comment, but yet not be a racist, then what constitutes racism? As WB Yeats asked, “How can we know the dancer from the dance?” – Yours, etc,

DONAL Mac ERLAINE,

Cuenca, Ecuador.

Sir, – I heard President Trump refer to the Taoiseach’s wife Fionnuala, as “Finola”.

A slip of the tongue . . . we forgive you . . . Ronald. – Yours, etc,

TOM GILSENAN,

Beaumont, Dublin 9.

Sir, – Enda Kenny and Donald Trump frat-bonding at the White House: a blatant case of fake schmooze? – Yours, etc,

EMER HUGHES,

Athlone,

Co Westmeath.