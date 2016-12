Sir,– Every single article on the murder of Brian Stack perfectly sums up why I detest Irish politics.

Sinn Féin on the opposition side of Dáil Éireann cannot be trusted because of the party’s violent past and the Government is merely motivated in scoring political points off the back of it.

Meanwhile the Stack family are no closer to the justice they so desperately seek.

– Yours, etc,

CIARAN McPHILLIPS

Maynooth, Co Kildare.