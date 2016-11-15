What can we expect from Donald Trump?

Sir, – I don’t get how someone with generally conservative views, like the ones expressed in Meghan Kelly’s article on Saturday, could be so happy about Donald Trump (“Why Donald Trump’s victory makes America great”, Opinion & Analysis, November 12th).

I don’t get how she can be happy with a democratic system that for the second time in 16 years has awarded the presidency to the loser of the popular vote. I don’t get why anyone with an issue with the liberal elite of America would conclude that a member of the conservative elite is somehow any better. I don’t get what the appeal is of a candidate who might not even continue with the policies that got him elected. And finally I don’t get how someone can simultaneously be pleased with the defeat of the establishment and also be pleased with the potential appointment of establishment Republicans from Mike Pence to Sarah Palin to Mr Trump’s cabinet.

Meghan Kelly’s article only served to leave more questions unanswered about Mr Trump’s supporters that I may never understand. – Yours, etc,

MARK HEAVEY,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Several people have argued in these pages for an end to the US electoral college, to be replaced by a national popular vote. One reason given is that, if this change had been enacted, Donald Trump (and George W Bush) would not have been elected. This is not necessarily the case. Due to the nature of the US electoral college, campaign strategies are not national in scope. The vast majority of campaign expenditures occur in swing states; very little money is spent in California (reliably Democrat), while millions are spent in Florida (a toss-up). If the vote were national, this would change. To whose benefit I cannot say, as arguments could be made either way, but I can say assuming a national popular vote would have led to a Clinton victory is inaccurate. We just don’t know. – Yours, etc,

LIAM O’BRIEN-McGINTY,

Seattle.

Sir, – The profoundly funereal tone of The Irish Times’s coverage since Donald Trump’s election prompts me to wonder if I missed the little notice ending in “Irish Times, Tara Street, Dublin 2. House private. No flowers please. Donations instead to Democratic National Committee, Washington DC, USA. American newspapers please copy”. – Yours, etc,

LIAM CAHILL,

Drumree,

Co Meath.

A chara, – I wish to add my name to the names of the millions of people all over the world who are filled with horror and terror at the election of Donald Trump as president of the US. I am filled with foreboding at the thought that our leaders in Ireland will invite Mr Trump and his entourage to visit Ireland. Not in my name. – Is mise,

SEÁN Ó RIAIN,

Baile na Lobhar,

Co Bhaile Átha Cliath.

Sir, – Against the odds, Barack Obama was elected to the White House. He will leave office with his country and the wider world in better shape than he found them. Against the odds, it is the turn of Donald Trump to take up the baton. Will he carry it as high as his predecessor does to the finish line? – Yours, etc,

PHYLLIS

McCRORY ROWAN,

Belfast.

Sir, – We are now told that we should keep an open mind and that Donald Trump is an unknown quantity and has made so many conflicting and unrealistic statements that we have no idea how he is going to govern. We should ask ourselves a number of questions before accepting this narrative.

Does Donald Trump draw a distinction between the rule of law and extra-legal violence in the pursuit of his ends? Should we conclude from his campaign that he will act as the president of all Americans or that he will resort to dealing with social and political difficulties on the basis of scapegoating and brute force? Has he given any sign, ever, that he will exercise restraint with the immense military and surveillance apparatus that the next president will have at his disposal? Is he likely to regard the office of the presidency as a privilege conferred upon him by the people and himself as a public servant, or as confirmation of his own immense self-regard? Will he listen to those who speak of constitutional limits to executive power (themselves greatly eroded) or to the intellectuals and ideologues in his circle who are anti-democratic as a point of political philosophy? Has he ever given any indication that he will willingly relinquish power when the time comes or has he given indications of the opposite?

Has he not repeatedly told and shown us how he intends to govern?

Donald Trump is not yet the president-elect of the United States. The electoral college will elect the 45th president of the United States on December 19th. The changing of the result of this election by faithless electors would be neither contrary to federal law nor, given that the popular vote went to Hillary Clinton, undemocratic. – Yours, etc,

AENGUS DALY,

Wuppertal,

Germany.

Sir, – Is Conor McGregor Ireland’s version of Donald Trump, and if so what are his chances of his becoming our next president? – Yours, etc,

LOUIS O’FLAHERTY,

Santry,

Dublin 9.