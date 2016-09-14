What are bus lanes for?

Sir, – BMWs. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL HEALY,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Contrary to what some believe, bus lanes are not for taxis, unless they are taking passengers. The use of bus lanes by unmetered taxis is unfair, and make these lanes less safe for cyclists and less efficient for public transport. Once again, it is a question of the Garda enforcing the rules. – Yours, etc,

DONAL Mac ERLAINE,

Quito, Ecuador.

Sir, – Most bus lanes end in advance of junctions, allowing all lanes through the junction to be used by all forms of traffic. Given that lack of capacity and flow at junctions are the primary sources of traffic jams, opening bus lanes to private motorists during bus strikes would just achieve shorter but wider traffic jams. Journey times would remain unchanged. – Yours, etc,

EAMONN O’NEILL,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – As someone who remembers life before bus lanes, I can only say that as a commuter I am grateful for them. – Yours, etc,

BARRY O’SULLIVAN,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – Tom Wade (September 9th) berates Dublin City Council for the “stupid decision not to open the bus lanes”.

No doubt we in Dublin City Council have made some “stupid decisions” but this was not one of them. The implementation of the restrictions is a matter for the Garda.

As with all other matters pertaining to local government, I just ask that we be allowed to make more relevant decisions. If they are stupid or good, they will be ours to make as those elected by the people of Dublin.

At present, such decisions are taken by others not at all accountable. Now that is stupid. – Yours, etc,

Cllr DERMOT LACEY,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.