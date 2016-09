Sir, – May I remind Tom Wade (September 9th) that cyclists are also legally entitled to use bus lanes? My own experience last Thursday was not much different to any other weekday. We shared the bus lanes with buses and taxis, which are also entitled to use them, while dodging cars, which are not, and whose drivers seem to have a sense of entitlement to use them whenever it suits. – Yours, etc,

DAVID McGUINNESS,

Dublin 16.