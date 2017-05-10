Wexford Opera Festival’s high note

Sir, – On Sunday evening last at the Coliseum Opera House in London, the opera world’s leading lights attended the announcement of the 2017 International Opera Awards. In the category for Best Opera Festival, there were six nominations for festivals as far apart as France and the US. Wexford Opera Festival walked away with the award. It seems trivial to use the word “congratulations” because Wexford Opera Festival deserves much more than that. I am in awe, and so very proud of what they are achieving in Wexford. – Yours, etc,

URSULA

HOUGH-GORMLEY,

Donnybrook, Dublin 4.