Westminster and the last word on Brexit

Sir, – Dennis Kennedy’s view that the referendum need not be the last word on Brexit is timely (Opinion & Analysis, January 3rd). By passing the referendum without outlining its terms, Britain has given the EU an open-ended blank cheque. Much of the enormous savings for an independent UK claimed during the campaign have now been shown to be spurious. When the costs are properly and realistically set out, the cheque can be filled in. Then it will be time for a serious parliamentary debate, so that a fully informed electorate can think again and decide finally if the large financial sacrifice involved in Brexit is justified. – Yours, etc,

TIM McCORMICK,

Dublin 6.