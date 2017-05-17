Wellness and education

Sir, – I teach in a Deis school, which helps children and young people who are at risk of or who are experiencing educational disadvantage.

Next year I have been informed that we will lose a Leaving Certificate English class to accommodate a wellness class. So literacy and numeracy were just buzzwords until another one – wellness – came along!

Who actually on our staff is qualified to teach 200 hours of wellness? No one.

After three years of such “reforms” I look forward to reading the results of the next OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) report. – Yours, etc,

THOMAS McCARTHY,

Kilmore West,

Dublin 5.