Sir, – Picking up the schoolbags of my sons (aged nine and seven) last week prompted a diatribe to my wife about how heavy the bags were and how could the backs of our nation’s youths hope to withstand such heavy loads. But when I opened the bags, in addition to a few books, there were two large bags of conkers in each bag.

The tradition lives on. – Yours, etc,

BARRY MAHER,

Glasnevin,

Dublin 9.