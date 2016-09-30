Weight and public health

Sir, – Garry Bury is correct that there is a higher rate of obesity in various Pacific island nations than in Ireland, but I’m not sure why he thinks that is important (September 23rd). A more relevant comparison is between Ireland and other European countries, and the sad fact is that only two European countries have a higher rate of obesity than Ireland. Even more worrying is the extent of the differences between Ireland and other European countries. In 2014, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy and the Netherlands all had obesity rates of between 10 per cent and 12 per cent, whereas in Ireland the rate was 23 per cent. – Yours, etc,

PAT DIGNAM,

Marcus Beach,

Queensland, Australia.