We must see Brexit as an opportunity

Sir, – Taoiseach Enda Kenny and others seem to be fixated on the challenges of Brexit and of keeping the status quo – instead of looking at the opportunities the UK leaving the EU could offer.

Brexit gives Ireland a once in a generation chance to change our relationship with the UK and realign our economy and trade with the rest of the EU.

Instead of talking to trade unions and Northern Ireland politicians the time energy and money of the government would be best spent in helping small businesses expand to new markets in the euro zone, increase trade to states like the Benelux states and Germany and rely less on the British market.

The UK is leaving the EU and probably the single market and instead of wishing otherwise we need to embrace this new opportunity, work with other EU states and create a more dynamic trading and cultural relationship with our fellow Europeans.

– Yours, etc,

KEITH DUNNE

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.