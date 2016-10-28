We have a National Opera House ...in Wexford

A chara, – It is now an annual tradition for a letter writer to your pages to complain about a lack of an opera house in our capital city. And as is my tradition, I will continually, and happily, point out that Ireland has a National Opera House in Wexford. And a very fine opera house at that.

Wexford is hosting its 65th international festival which is held in great esteem internationally and something we should be very proud of.

Culture is not the preserve of the capital city.

– Yours, etc,

GARETH T CLIFFORD

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.