Water charges and fairness

Sir, – Those of us who have paid our water charges and property taxes have two choices. We can either call ourselves eejits and simmer in our own juices as suggested by Fintan O’Toole (“Tax U-turns make eejits of compliant citizens”, December 6th), thereby feeding into the narrative of those who want to change our society by undermining the principles on which that society was built.

Or we can change the narrative by saying clearly that we believe in a society based on fairness and mutual support, where everyone shares in the tax burden.

I do not believe this is a minority opinion, but it is one that is not being articulated enough, and politicians are responding to the louder voices.

– Yours, etc,

LUCILLE ELLIS

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.