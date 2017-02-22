Wash and squash

Sir, – With reference to washing the recyclable rubbish, such as cartons, it is definitely the height of nonsense to wash rubbish with expensively delivered, treated, fluoridated tap water. This practice should be discouraged rather than encouraged by local authorities.

Washing the rubbish with untreated rainwater from a barrel in the garden makes a lot more sense. – Yours, etc,

AOIFE LORD,

Tankardstown, Co Meath.

Sir, – Next they’ll be telling us to put jars and bottles in the washing machine prior to recycling! Daft! – Yours, etc,

MARIA TIERNEY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow,