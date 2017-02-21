Sir, – “Have we all gone mad?”, wonders Bob Barry (February 18th), after observing committed recycling supporters in his family washing empty cartons before placing them in the recycling bin.

Crazy, perhaps, but his family members are also compliant citizens. The Meath County Council website advises that people should “Remember to wash and squash before popping recyclable items into your recycle bin”. – Yours, etc,

JACK MORRISSEY,

Dublin 16.

A chara, – It occurs to me that Bob Barry has not fully thought through his policy of not rinsing recyclable receptacles. Unlike my general waste, I store my recycling indoors, and if I failed to rinse it, I am sure that the smell would soon become unbearable. A more practical reason for rinsing is that it keeps my recycling containers relatively clean.

That Mr Barry is not alone in his rejection of rinsing is evidenced by the plague of wasps around recycling centres every August and September. – Is mise,

GREG SCANLON,

Shannon,

Co Clare.