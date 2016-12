A chara, – Please allow me to congratulate the Department of Foreign Affairs on the resilience of the new Irish passport card. Mine has just undergone a heavy-duty wash.

The 135-minute, 72 Celsius laundering, which included a 1,400 revolutions per minute (rpm) spin-cycle, left it looking polished, legible and free of fingerprints. – Is mise,

WALTER GOE,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.