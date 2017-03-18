Warm céad míle fáilte for Donald Trump?

Sir, – Regardless of the time of year US president Donald Trump visits Ireland, he can look forward to a warm reception. In fact, so “Mexican hot” will the outpourings of protest be, he’s bound to return home feeling a little bothered. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL CULLEN,

Sandycove,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – It seems our worst fears are confirmed by your report “Trump describes Kenny as his new friend”. Not only does our outgoing Taoiseach play the gombeen, but he has the cheek to invite Trump to our country.

Could we have hoped for a worse outcome? I can only say, not in my name! – Yours, etc,

RORY O’GRADY,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.