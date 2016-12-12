Wake-up call on social divide

Sir, – As happens, about this time every year, the list of feeder schools exposes yet again the gross social divide in access to third-level education. (“Feeder Schools 2016”, December 6th)

I welcome the fact that you devoted an editorial (December 7th) to this issue though I am mindful you have done so in the past to little effect.

However, your suggestion of ringfencing funds to the National Access Office, which is part of the Higher Education Authority, is, in my opinion, misplaced. The HEA has had responsibility for this issue for almost half a century so to say that progress is slow is a gross understatement.

While it would be easy enough to criticise its record, the reality is that it’s not their problem to solve. Limited access to college is a reflection of deficiencies in our education system at primary and second level, and the absence until recently of a preschool provision. By the time the Leaving Certificate arrives many working-class children have either left school or are not performing at a level that will secure a third-level place.

The HEA and affiliated institutions cannot tackle that issue in any meaningful way. The solution lies with the Minister for Education bringing forward a comprehensive and robust plan to tackle educational disadvantage. This will involve targeting of resources absolutely to those most in need if it is to have any chance of success. Whether the education partners and the wider society would support such a radical step is, sadly in my view, a moot point. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN FLEMING

Palmerstown,

Dublin 20.