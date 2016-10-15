Waiting list for children’s eye clinic

Sir, – I was appalled and saddened to read of the closure of the waiting list for the country’s only free paediatric eye clinic (“<HTSir, – I was appalled and saddened to read of the closure of the waiting list for the country’s only free paediatric eye clinic (“Only free eye clinic for children closes waiting list”, October 13th). For the Gov>Only free eye clinic for children closes waiting list”, October 13th). For the Government to stand back and allow this to happen is not only outrageous but a gross dereliction of their duty of care to the children of Ireland.– Yours, etc,

JOSEPH TUMMON,

Galway .