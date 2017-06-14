Waiting for news of a new school

Sir, – On May 31st, the parents and children of Ballinteer Educate Together marched on the Dáil to hand-deliver a letter to Minister for Education Richard Bruton.

We were pleading for an explanation as to why we have been waiting over five years for our promised new school in woefully inadequate accommodation with no end in sight, and our only communication has been incidental gossip on social media. It was a wonderful experience for all, and the garda present commended our children for their behaviour and humour. We all left with high spirits and hopes.

Sadly, we have not received as much as a postcard from the Minister or his staff, which has been extremely disheartening for both our children and the entire school community.

A disappointing, yet I fear representative, example for them of how a government department can have such contempt for, literally, the little people.

Perhaps our new leader could show whomever he appoints this week as our new minister of education where they keep the stamps. – Yours, etc,

DUDLEY COLLEY,

Ballinteer,

Dublin 16.