Voting rights for the diaspora

Sir, – The much-debated notion of introducing the voting franchise to members of the diaspora is not without its complications, and as such has been greeted with as much agreement as contempt. The famous dictum has been trotted out regarding taxation and the resulting representation, but a simple solution of creating a “diaspora tax” could help the cause of affording voting rights to the Irish overseas. Then again it could require a more complex answer; this State, after all, has a bad track record on taxing foreign interests. – Yours, etc,

PAUL McCARRICK,

Galway.