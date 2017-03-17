Votes for those living in Ireland

Sir, – I welcome the discussion on extending voting rights to those living abroad.

But what about people living in Ireland being denied voting rights because of the lack of a generally available postal vote?

I was on a prearranged holiday when the marriage equality referendum was held. I could not vote.

I can vote in Seanad elections by post but not in general elections or referendums. I can see no reason for this. – Yours, etc,

DIARMUID LYNCH,

Shankill, Co Dublin.