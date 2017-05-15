Views of College Green

Sir, – Dublin City Council should be congratulated for the hard work in producing the excellent plan for College Green. Planners should now keep in mind that this space contains some of the city’s finest and historic buildings. Care should be taken that the type of trees planted do not block views of these structures. As we have seen since the 1960s, some trees have a habit of growing very large, overshadowing and often obliterating views of many of our finest buildings. – Yours, etc,

JOE RYAN,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.