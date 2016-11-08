A chara, – Congratulations to our Irish rugby team on the historic victory over the All Blacks. However, the fact that this was not available on terrestrial television is a scandal. We are having the opportunity to experience our own history stolen from us. For whose benefit? – Yours, etc,

RORY STEWART,

Falcarragh, Co Donegal.

Sir, – Congratulations to Joe Schmidt and the Ireland team for achieving an historic win over the All Blacks. An equal non-congratulations to the IRFU, EirSport and whoever else was involved in not showing the match live on television to the vast majority of sporting fans. The selfish manipulation of live television coverage is in stark contrast to the honesty and heroism of the players on the field. – Yours, etc,

JOHN GAFFNEY,

Fivemilebourne,

Co Leitrim.

Sir, – I am an avid All Black supporter, having been born, bred and still living in New Zealand.

I simply love “my” All Blacks. However, what a great match we all witnessed.

It’s doesn’t happen often that the All Blacks lose, and it’s even rarer that they get well and truly beaten. However, they were beaten fair and square by a better rugby side.

I congratulate every Irish supporter. It was a game played as rugby is meant to be played. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL HOMAN,

Tauranga, New Zealand.

Sir, – I do not belong to any political party or grouping but the comprehensive victory in rugby over New Zealand shows what the Irish can achieve as a united country with politics and religion left to one side. – Yours, etc,

AIDAN HAMPSON,

Artane, Co Dublin.

Sir, – The Irish Times birth notification for my sister Louise, submitted by my father in November 1978, concludes with the message “I was there” in reference to Thomond Park and not Holles Street. I can now finally repeat his statement without having to miss a birth. – Yours, etc,

ADVERTISEMENT

MARK BAKER,

Cabinteely, Co Dublin.

A chara, – Will the Irish rugby team get a bonus for beating the All Blacks, and if so, will it be within the Lansdowne Road agreement? – Is mise,

LOMAN Ó LOINGSIGH,

Dublin 24.

Sir, – We’ll never hear the end of it! – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.

Sir, – Instead of all the doom and gloom about Brexit, perhaps it could be the making of us. Maybe we’ll finally let go of Britain’s apron strings and take a few tottering steps on our own? After all, if we can beat the All Blacks, who knows what we’re capable of? – Yours, etc,

TOM FITZGERALD,

Kildimo, Co Limerick.