Vetting teachers – and parents

Sir, – I have been listening to comments on the potential ASTI strike over the last weeks. It has been suggested that parents could do supervision and substitution in a case where secondary schools have a mix of both ASTI and TUI members.

How long will it take parents to be vetted? I am a secondary teacher who applied for vetting some weeks ago, and I’m still waiting. While it states on the Teaching Council website that it takes five working days to get vetted, I can assure you that it takes a lot longer.

In my case, this has meant my pay and contract being suspended. – Yours, etc,

SÉAMUS Ó RAGHALLAIGH,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin.